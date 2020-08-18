https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/moment-trump-won-re-election-cringiest-part-dem-convention-everyone-talking-video/

The Commie Democrat convention kicked off Monday evening and it was a total dumpster fire.

The Democrat party has embraced neo-Marxists who are openly calling for the destruction of Capitalism and the defunding of the police.

Classless Michelle Obama trashed President Trump last night in a pre-recorded speech.

Socialist Bernie Sanders lashed out at President Trump and bragged about how far left the Democrat party has moved.

TRENDING: Dem Convention Dumpster Fire: Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer on ‘Hot Mic’: It’s Shark Week Motherf****** (VIDEO)

The Dem convention resembled an online awards show.

The cringiest part of the online convention was Billy Porters’s bizarre closing performance.

This was the moment Trump won re-election.

WATCH:

The moment Trump won re-election pic.twitter.com/nEuUp8F0zp — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

The reaction from Twitter users was hilarious.

Another WTF moment at #CommieCon — 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@LATiffani1) August 18, 2020

Holy shit, is this REAL? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 18, 2020

Dems thinking this was a good idea.. is the result of Locking themselves in an Ultra-Woke echo chamber, for 4+ years.. And now the rest of the country is looking at them like the mutated, out-of-touch mess they’ve become. — TrippyLibertyॐ (Notable Exception) (@TrippyLiberty) August 18, 2020

This is the most cringe thing I have ever seen in my 33 years of life on this planet pic.twitter.com/5G9a3rc22B — ✊🏾MichaelScottThePoet🌹 (@MScottPoet1911) August 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

