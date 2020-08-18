https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/moment-trump-won-re-election-cringiest-part-dem-convention-everyone-talking-video/

The Commie Democrat convention kicked off Monday evening and it was a total dumpster fire.

The Democrat party has embraced neo-Marxists who are openly calling for the destruction of Capitalism and the defunding of the police.

Classless Michelle Obama trashed President Trump last night in a pre-recorded speech.

Socialist Bernie Sanders lashed out at President Trump and bragged about how far left the Democrat party has moved.

The Dem convention resembled an online awards show.

The cringiest part of the online convention was Billy Porters’s bizarre closing performance.

This was the moment Trump won re-election.

WATCH:

The reaction from Twitter users was hilarious.

