LOL!

Dems, if you think you’re going to beat Cocaine Mitch in November, maybe you should question if Amy McGrath’s new campaign manager is really up to the job?

The manager, Dan Kanninen, had tagged the wrong Amy McGrath in his Twitter bio (it has since been fixed):

It’s @AmyMcGrathKY. . .

. . . not @Amymcgrath, although, “Feck it drink time” is the kind of slogan we could support in a candidate (click on the image for the caption):

Deck chairs, meet Titanic?

***

