As Twitchy told you, Principled Conservative™ Steve Schmidt of the Principled Conservative™ Lincoln Project proclaimed that Marco Rubio, given the choice, would’ve gladly stayed in Cuba to lick Fidel Castro’s boots:

Rubio is the type of man who would have stayed in Cuba 🇨🇺 in 59. He is the type of ambitious young man who would have sensed new opportunities. He is the type of man who would have gladly held Castro’s coat if it helped him rise, just a little. @ProjectLincoln — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Regardless of how you feel about Marco Rubio, decent people should immediately recognize that Schmidt’s swipe is disgusting and shameful.

Well, as the object of Schmidt’s vile smear, Rubio’s entitled to offer a rebuttal. And boy, did he:

Schmidt is the type of man who turns to political prostitution. The type of washed up man who sensed new opportunities to make some $. The type of man who gladly supports a party with prominent members who sympathize with Castro because it helps him be relevant, just a little. https://t.co/2Hp6qykLT1 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

Fact check: True.

Seriously, Schmidt’s tweets weren’t just below-the-belt gutter trash; they had no basis in fact. Rubio’s assessment of Schmidt, on the other hand, absolutely checks out.

He’s most definitely not wrong.

😱 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2020

get his ass, marco — kaitlin, queen of the f*cking bitches (@thefactualprep) August 18, 2020

We’d say it’s done been got. Rubio clearly touched a nerve:

It’s a hard truth to face. You are a timid and frightened man. You have the spirit of a collaborator. You have turned your back on all that you once claimed to have believed . You have stood silently by as Trump has wrecked the country with his incompetence and malice. https://t.co/L2RCg2gTc0 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Trump threatens our elections and you are silent. Always you are silent. Watching you debase yourself in defense of Trump speaks for itself. Speaking of prostitutes, this story reminds me of you. Churchill once asked Lady Astor if she would sleep with him for £5million pounds. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Lady Astor replies in the affirmative. Churchill then asked if she would do it for £5. Lady Astor replied “What do you think I am?” Churchill responded, “We’ve already established that, we’re merely haggling over the price.” You and I started out in the same place when it — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Comes to Trump. Only one of us sold out and you did it for a lot less than £5. A psychiatrist might say you are projecting. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

Sorry, who’s projecting?

We don’t blame Steve for wanting to shift the focus off of his own garbage-personhood. After all, if we’d revealed ourselves to be horrible people with no low to which we would not stoop.

You guys are so scuzzy. https://t.co/YHbQcoWeRJ — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 18, 2020

Please. He has stood silently by as Trump has stoked a cold civil war, racial animus and lied to the American people tens of thousands of times. He has been silent as Trump has assaulted our institutions, the rule of law and now our elections process. That’s what I call scuzzy https://t.co/S9YrwteGIp — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 18, 2020

So Trump’s bad behavior justifies suggesting a Cuban American senator would have been a stooge for Castro. Scuzzy. — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 18, 2020

Didn’t your mother teach you that two wrongs don’t make a right? — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) August 18, 2020

Guess not.

