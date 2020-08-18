https://www.newsmax.com/politics/andrew-cuomo-new-york-pandemic/2020/08/18/id/982675/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book detailing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reports.

According to a statement issued Tuesday from publisher Crown Books, “American Crisis” is set to hit the shelves on Oct. 13, just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

“In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in ‘American Crisis’ the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic, sharing his personal reflections and the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials,” the statement reads.

An excerpt from the book shared with The Associated Press states, “The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it. I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

New York has logged more deaths than any other state in the country, with the total standing at nearly 33,000 as of Tuesday. Despite the high death toll, Cuomo has received positive feedback on his handling of the outbreak. Daily deaths have decreased from 952 on May 5 to five on Aug. 14.

Cuomo has been criticized for the death toll in the state’s nursing homes. He had issued an order that required nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients who were medically stable without testing them. That rule has been rescinded. Cuomo has blasted calls for an independent investigation into the more than 6,000 nursing home patient deaths as “politically motivated.”

Despite the nursing home deaths, most New York voters say Cuomo is doing an excellent or good job. A July Marist poll indicated he hit the highest approval rating since taking office in 2011. According to the poll, 60% of the state’s voters approved of the job he was doing, an increase from his 38% approval rating in March 2019.

Financial terms of the book deal have not been disclosed.

