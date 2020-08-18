https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/18/theres-always-a-tweet-the-lincoln-project-face-plants-over-rick-wilson-sharing-a-dirty-little-secret-about-michelle-obama/

As our dear readers know, The Lincoln Project was patting themselves on the back and playing super edgy for the Left by claiming they go low so ‘you don’t have to.’ Basically claiming they will say horrible things about Trump and his supporters so people like Michelle Obama can ‘go high.’

We go low so you don’t have to. #DNC2020 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 18, 2020

It’s funny though, one of their founders Rick Wilson was definitely going ‘low’ and attacking Michelle just eight short years ago.

Goodness gracious, it’s almost as if they’re giant fakes and frauds:

How long until Rick just deletes his crap account? Any guesses?

He’s going to end up deleting his account before this is over. — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 18, 2020

not unless the IRS seizes it first — Nino (@baldingschemer) August 18, 2020

Oof.

Tough crowd, Rick.

NARRATOR: We will say and do anything if you pay us. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 18, 2020

Been goin’ low with someone else’s money since forever. — Tim Johnson (@td_johnson) August 18, 2020

The grift that keeps on grifting — Hans (@hansmeemorial) August 18, 2020

But 2020 is different lol — How do we know Putin didn’t lock those mailboxes (@gravitythesis) August 18, 2020

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

