https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/18/theres-no-enthusiasm-for-joe-biden/
RUSH: I think the Democrats are nervous as hell. It’s why they’ve concocted this conspiracy about the post office so they’ll have a built-in excuse to riot when they lose. I think that they know they’re going to.
Come on, folks. Are you really telling me — I went through this yesterday, too, so I don’t want to be too repetitive. This guy, Joe Biden, hasn’t won anything on his own outside of his Senate seat, and that’s in the very small state of Delaware. He’s run for the presidency two or three times, and he bombed out as bad as Kamala Harris did. He got nailed for committing plagiarism against a Labor Party Brit named Neil Kinnock. He should have been shamed out of politics with that alone.
Kamala Harris was the first to get out of the Democrat primary before a vote had even been cast because she was going nowhere. And this is the woman that they are going to make vice president on the theory she’s gonna become president ’cause Plugs isn’t gonna make a full first term if he wins. I think it’s even worse than that. They have to know. And then the survey data that says the vast majority of Biden supporters aren’t even voting for him or her. They’re voting against Trump. I’m telling you, that doesn’t help them.
I’ve seen some conservative analysts say that’s bad news for Trump. I totally disagree. I think it’s great news for Trump that a lot of Biden’s support has nothing to do with him. “Well, but, Rush, but, Rush, I mean, if there’s that much hatred for Trump out there, that’s really bad, that’s bad news.” Nah, he can convert some of that.
I’m telling you, folks, the fact that a sizable percentage of Biden voters couldn’t care less whether he’s on the ballot, that is not good news for them. They know that they’re in trouble. I don’t know really how they think that they’re gonna win. They have to believe that a majority of Americans want these riots and want the looting and want private property destroyed and want the cops defunded because this is what they are standing for.