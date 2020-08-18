https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/18/they-are-insane-highest-ranking-woman-elected-official-in-ny-demands-trump-rescind-his-susan-b-anthony-pardon/

As the day has gone on, we have watched the Left lose their ever-loving MINDS because President Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony. This is oddly ironic considering Democrats hated her and fought against a woman’s right to vote …

History repeats itself, yadda yadda yadda.

Take for example Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, who seems to think mentioning her big, bad position in New York would somehow make what she tweeted more important.

She was wrong.

As highest ranking woman elected official in New York and on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy we demand Trump rescind his pardon. She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her Rest In Peace, @realDonaldTrump. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 18, 2020

Wha? So they own Susan B. Anthony now?

HA HA HA HA HA

Trump really knows how to get under their skin.

Every time.

This. Is. Hilarious. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 18, 2020

Are you Pro-life now too? Like Susan B. Anthony? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) August 18, 2020

Pretty sure that’s going to be a big fat nooo. But you knew that . — catie lord (@tudsgrl) August 18, 2020

Oh look, he yanked your chain too. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) August 18, 2020

This is literally the funniest thing I have read all day. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 18, 2020

Pardoning an innocent person of a wrongful conviction doesn’t make the person a criminal. Criticizing it makes you nothing more than a partisan 🤡, who should be embarrassed that she never did anything to correct the wrongful conviction. — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 18, 2020

ROFL! I love it! This is like watching someone set themselves on fire. You guys really wanna die of this hill? OK! 🤣👍🤷‍♂️ — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) August 18, 2020

1. Hyperpartisan vermin who proudly served as accomplices to @andrewcuomo‘s mass murder of seniors speak for neither Susan B Anthony nor her legacy.

2. Thanks for reminding us that your only “principle” is “oppose whatever @POTUS does, even if we supported it yesterday.” — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) August 18, 2020

Their whole agenda includes one thing, and one thing only.

oRaNgE mAn Bad.

***

