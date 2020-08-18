https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wuhan-music-festival-lockdown/2020/08/18/id/982660

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout parts of the world, the place where it originated from has returned to more normalcy.

CNN reports that thousands of electronic music fans gathered at a water park in Wuhan, China, for a festival over the weekend.

Festivalgoers packed into Wuhan Maya Beach Park. According to CNN, there was no social distancing and no face masks. Photos show people packed tightly together in crowds on floats.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, went under a strict 76-day lockdown to stop the virus from spreading. The coronavirus was detected in Wuhan in December 2019. By Jan. 23, the city was totally locked down and people were banned from leaving their communities.

Since the lockdown was lifted in mid-May, the city reported six new cases in a residential community in the city. Wuhan tested millions of residents and hasn’t reported any cases since, according to CNN.

The water park reopened in late June but remained empty due to seasonal rain. The number of visitors in early August only accounted for half of the level in the same period last year, a park manager told Hubei Daily, a provincial Communist Party newspaper.

The newspaper reported that the water park receives an average of about 15,000 daily visitors during weekends and is offering half-price discounts to some visitors.

