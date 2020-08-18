https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/president-trump-announces-us-call-snapback-un-sanctions-against-iran?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Donald Trump during a Wednesday press conference announced that the United States plans to reimpose sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Today I’m directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the UN Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the previously suspended United Nations sanctions on Iran,” Trump said. “It’s a snapback, not uncommon,” he remarked.

The president criticized the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal, and declared that the regime would never be permitted to have a nuclear weapon.

“My administration will not allow this Iran nuclear situation to go on. They will never have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

During the briefing the president also discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and mentioned that some institutions of higher education have chosen not to offer in-person courses.

“Instead of saving lives the decision to close universities could cost lives. It is significantly safer for students to live with other young people than to go home and spread the virus to older Americans,” the president said.

“Colleges should take reasonable precautions. Students who feel sick should not attend class and should limit social interaction as they would for any other illness. And universities should implement measures to protect high risk students or professors and teachers,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

