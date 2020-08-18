https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/18/trump-appointed-idaho-judge-places-injunction-on-act-that-would-bar-biological-males-from-competing-in-womens-sports/

We know we’ll be branded transphobic for using the term “biological males” to refer to trans women, but whatever. Conservative Review reports that a Trump-appointed judge on Idaho’s federal bench has placed a temporary injunction on an Idaho law that would prevent biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Daniel Horowitz reports:

On Monday, Judge David C. Nye, a Trump appointee to Idaho’s federal bench, placed a temporary injunction on Idaho’s “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which bars men who claim they are women from participating in female sports (and vice versa). Nye said that plaintiffs, who include track and field athletes at Boise State University, “are likely to succeed in establishing the Act is unconstitutional as currently written” because, in his estimation, it likely violates the Equal Protection and Due Process clauses of the 14th Amendment.

Nye claimed that Idaho’s ban is “in stark contrast to the policies of elite athletic bodies that regulate sports both nationally and globally” and that separating sexes by scientific designation “burdens all female athletes with the risk and embarrassment of having to ‘verify’ their ‘biological sex’ in order to play women’s sports.”

As Twitchy has reported, even an LGBT pioneer like Martina Navratilova has been canceled for saying trans women shouldn’t compete in women’s sports.

Do you mean the TERFs? The trans-exclusionary radical feminists? No one wants to be a TERF like J.K. Rowling.

It’s a temporary injunction; we’ll see what happens.

