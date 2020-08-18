https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-if-biden-wins-well-end-up-with-one-very-boring-socialist-country-thatll-go-to-hell/

BIDEN ON TAPE: Wild Audio Emerges From 1973 Speech, Comments on Race and Women, Says Dems ‘Immoral’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.05.20

Recently unearthed audio from a 1973 speech by Joe Biden went viral on social media Thursday; revealing his wild remarks on issues ranging from race, gender, inner cities, and the two-party system.

“The only analogy that I can really think of, is a football analogy,” he said. “And I apologize to you women in the audience for not being able to think of a more appropriate analogy, but they told me they didn’t want you here anyway.”

“I didn’t expect any women to be here,” Biden added.

“For the record,” Biden said. “Clearly, Democrats are as immoral as Republicans and maybe in big cities a good deal more immoral in the traditional sense.”

“Politics should be the most honorable of professions,” Biden told the crowd. “Those of you who are doctors and lawyers and Indian chiefs in the audience, how can any of you possibly do as much good, if you are very good at what you do, as I can do if I am very good at what I can do.”

“You can’t,” he added. “So the point is, this is where the action is.”

Listen to Biden’s remarks above.

Original Story: March 2, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday in Texas; telling supporters tomorrow is “Super Thursday” before correcting himself.

“Join us. Go to JoeBiden.com… Sign up, volunteer, contribute if you can, but we need you very badly. Every vote matters tomorrow… Look, tomorrow is Super Thursday… Tuesday. I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead aren’t I?” asked Biden.

Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

Watch Biden’s comments above.