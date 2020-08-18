https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-anthony-pardon-voting/2020/08/18/id/982804

President Donald Trump’s plan to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony for voting as a woman wasn’t taken well by Democrats and members of the liberal media, reports Fox News.

Trump on Tuesday at a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment signed a pardon for Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for casting a ballot when women could not vote.

NowThis, a political news outlet with a strong liberal/progressive leaning bias, in a video posted to Twitter said Anthony’s tombstone doesn’t deserve “your ‘I Voted’ stickers.”

“They have perpetuated idealized versions of Anthony and her white colleagues such as Carrie Chapman Catt and Elizabeth Cady Stanton,” NowThis producer Luria Freeman said in the videop. “Evidence of their ruthless racial bias has been pushed to the shadows, enabling the erasure of their women of color counterparts who also fought tirelessly for the right to vote.”

The New York Times in a story about the pardon called Anthony an “increasingly divisive figure, adopted by anti-abortion forces and criticized for relegating Black suffragists to the sidelines.”

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., called the pardon “pathetic.”

“Trump pardons a woman who has been dead for over 100 years to show his commitment to women. Suburban women aren’t dumb. We are all insulted,” Speier said.

Former Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri and New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the pardon wasn’t necessary.

“Susan B Anthony’s WHOLE point was to get arrested. She wanted that conviction,” Palmieri tweeted.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul tweeted. “Susan B. Anthony was guilty of nothing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

