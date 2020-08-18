https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/18/try-not-to-get-too-excited-while-watching-video-of-the-moment-joe-biden-learned-hed-officially-won-the-democratic-partys-nomination/

During the online version of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, Joe Biden won enough support to be declared his party’s nominee for president:

And with that a celebration ensued in Joe’s basement (or wherever he was):

AOC might have nominated Bernie, but Joe still got his party’s nod, and oh the excitement!

Thrilling, right? Well, maybe just a little.

