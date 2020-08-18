https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/18/try-not-to-get-too-excited-while-watching-video-of-the-moment-joe-biden-learned-hed-officially-won-the-democratic-partys-nomination/

During the online version of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, Joe Biden won enough support to be declared his party’s nominee for president:

It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America. #DemConvention — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020

And with that a celebration ensued in Joe’s basement (or wherever he was):

The excitement of Joe Biden’s nomination could jump-start a 10 horsepower lawnmower. pic.twitter.com/xCtJnm3lV1 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 19, 2020

AOC might have nominated Bernie, but Joe still got his party’s nod, and oh the excitement!

Joe Biden officially wins the Democratic nomination for President. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/2Nf7DP83Xu — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 19, 2020

#BREAKING: Joe Biden is now formally nominated to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for President. #DemConvention #DNC2020 Joe Biden: “Thank you, thank you, thank you!” https://t.co/2qG7LRGedn pic.twitter.com/ODUImPKesX — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2020

Joe Biden reacts to winning the Democratic nomination for president: “Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart. Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family. And I’ll see you on Thursday. Thank you, thank you, thank you” https://t.co/t6JkMAK108 pic.twitter.com/AiwPx0eZen — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 19, 2020

Thrilling, right? Well, maybe just a little.

It’s official: @JoeBiden is the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. In other news, how awkward is this?#DNC2020 https://t.co/ajtftskcxe — Liberty Nation (@libertynation) August 19, 2020

