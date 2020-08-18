https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/18/tucker-carlson-michelle-obama-religious-fanatics/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson opined on the left’s adoration of former First Lady Michelle Obama, calling them “fervent religious fanatics” for whom she “is their L. Ron Hubbard.”

Carlson referenced the Scientology founder during a Tuesday night “Tucker Carlson Tonight” monologue that began with a critique of Obama’s Monday night speech at the Democratic National Convention.

“Michelle Obama could teach a master’s class in this mode of communication,” Carlson said. “Last night she delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate on Martha’s vineyard. Michelle Obama, it’s fair to say, has done pretty well for herself, but what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim, she and everyone who looks like her. So shut up and accept her dominion over you.”

Carlson played the portion of Obama’s speech in which she claimed there was “a never-ending list of innocent people of color” murdered by police, then he called her claim “a total and complete crock.”

“A never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered?” he asked rhetorically. “That’s what Michelle Obama told us. Well, no. So far this year there have been a total of eight unarmed black men killed by police in this country. Not a never-ending list. Eight. Last year there was a total of 14.”

“So, what Michelle Obama just told you is a total lie, a calculated lie, a lie designed to make America more fearful, more angry, more divided, and thereby help her candidate win,” he continued. “That’s what Michelle Obama just did. But pretty much no one pointed it out last night. They were too afraid to, because as Michelle Obama made very clear, if you disagree with what she says, you are a bigot.” (RELATED: Trump Responds To Michelle Obama’s DNC Speech, Labels Obama Administration The ‘Most Corrupt In History’)

Later in the monologue, the Fox News host played several clips of fawning media coverage of Obama’s speech.

“You probably still think of the left as secular but not anymore,” he concluded. “They are fervent religious fanatics. Michelle Obama is their L. Ron Hubbard. Everything she does is good by definition. She’s the most beautiful, the smartest, the wisest. If Michelle Obama played golf she would shoot an 18 every time. In the words of Van Jones, her speech last night was ‘extraordinary.’ Even though as you know if you saw it, it was exactly the opposite of that. The speech was ordinary. It was totally pedestrian like almost everything Michelle Obama says. But you can’t admit that. You’ve got to pretend that she’s Aristotle. That’s the law.”

