In a previous report, we uncovered a verified Antifa twitter account openly inciting the doxing of Trump Boat Rally goers. It has been revealed that Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey follows the Antifa account in question, sparking concerns from conservatives being targeted on the platform.

he probably is pic.twitter.com/MdpzSRGl3w — ANTIFA are better than Patriots (@EmilyGorcenski) August 17, 2020

We independently verified this information to be true by going through Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey’s follower list on Twitter.

The individual in question, openly requesting information on Trump Boat Rally goers with the intent of “doxing”, remains on Twitter, protected from the platforms explicit rules against doxing.

The account remains active, while Trump supporters continue to report the violating tweets.

pic.twitter.com/ytAME5ZIYP — ANTIFA are better than Patriots (@EmilyGorcenski) August 17, 2020

