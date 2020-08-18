https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/18/twitter-explains-that-team-trumps-bus-tour-account-was-mistakenly-caught-in-a-spam-filter/

As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Richard Grenell was calling out Twitter for suspending the @TeamTrumpOnTour account on the first day of the Democratic National Convention. “Which event was it in Nevada that infuriated Twitter,” Grenell tweeted. “Latinos for Trump? Blacks for Trump? or Gays for Trump?”

CBS News reached out to Twitter and was told that the @TeamTrumpOnTour account was “mistakenly caught in a spam filter.”

As Twitter reported Monday, The Babylon Bee was also suspended from posting for “platform manipulation and spam,” though Twitter later admitted it was an error — The Babylon Bee was flagged as spam by mistake, Twitter explained.

