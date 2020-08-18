https://www.dailywire.com/news/c-s-lewis-tyranny-for-your-own-good

In April, the New York Times ran a breathless article praising Michigan’s Democratic governor. “Gretchen Whitmer Isn’t Backing Down,” said the headline. The authors celebrated Whitmer for insisting on rigid COVID-19 lockdown measures despite passionate criticism from many residents of her state.

Whitmer told the Times something interesting. “Honestly every ounce of energy I have is being put into protecting people and saving lives in Michigan,” she said. “I’m not thinking about politics.”