During the second night of the virtual Democrat convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was giving about 90 seconds to announce her support for a candidate, and she seconded the nomination of… Bernie Sanders:

Wait, did that really happen? Yep:

But don’t dare say the Democrats aren’t totally united!

AOC later provided some cover for seconding the nomination of Bernie Sanders:

Maybe that’ll be enough to keep her at the top of the list to oversee the implementation of the “Green New Deal” if Biden wins.

