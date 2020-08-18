https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/18/unity-aoc-seconds-nomination-of-dem-candidate-best-equipped-to-defeat-trump-hint-its-not-joe-biden/

During the second night of the virtual Democrat convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was giving about 90 seconds to announce her support for a candidate, and she seconded the nomination of… Bernie Sanders:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC): “I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for President of the United States of America.” Full #DemConvention video here: https://t.co/lshxR0cdBt pic.twitter.com/f5EzbYpLC2 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2020

BREAKING: In her Democratic National Convention Speech, @AOC nominates Bernie Sanders for President. pic.twitter.com/CW3nh0JauL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

Wait, did that really happen? Yep:

Did AOC just steal all the headlines for tonight’s DNC by using her 90 seconds to second the nomination of Bernie Sanders? The DNC only gave her 90 seconds and she used all of them to blow up the DNC on national TV. pic.twitter.com/ZMaYtwigPP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 19, 2020

But don’t dare say the Democrats aren’t totally united!

Nice united movement you guys got there… https://t.co/cX6oMdISLb — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) August 19, 2020

AOC later provided some cover for seconding the nomination of Bernie Sanders:

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Maybe that’ll be enough to keep her at the top of the list to oversee the implementation of the “Green New Deal” if Biden wins.

