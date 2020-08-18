https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-president-trump-pardons-susan-b-anthony-centennial-19th-amendment-giving-women-right-vote/
President Trump teased reporters on the flight back to Washington last night that he will be making a major announcement today and pardoning someone big. He said it won’t be General Flynn or Eric Snowden.
CBS reporter Weijia Jiang shared last night:
NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn.
President Trump said on Monday that he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” on Tuesday, but would not go into details about who it is.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while on his way back to Washington from a tour of battleground states in the Midwest, Trump dropped the news about the upcoming pardon – saying only that it would not be former NSA staffer Edward Snowden or Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Trump over the weekend hinted that he was considering pardoning Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who has been living in Russia since he leaked information on vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.
On Tuesday morning President Trump announced he was pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement.
Anthony was arrested in 1872 for voting in an election.
At the time only men were allowed to vote.
President Trump made the announcement this morning at the White House.
BREAKING NEWS: President Trump announces that later today he will sign a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting in 1872. #WomensVote100 pic.twitter.com/RcrIc9ujAg
.@realDonaldTrump announces he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting in 1872. pic.twitter.com/VNOutjarDE
