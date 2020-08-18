https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-president-trump-pardons-susan-b-anthony-centennial-19th-amendment-giving-women-right-vote/

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang shared last night:

NEW: On the flight home from Wisconsin, the President told us he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” tomorrow who is not Edward Snowden or Michael Flynn.

FOX News reported:

President Trump said on Monday that he plans to pardon someone “very, very important” on Tuesday, but would not go into details about who it is.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One while on his way back to Washington from a tour of battleground states in the Midwest, Trump dropped the news about the upcoming pardon – saying only that it would not be former NSA staffer Edward Snowden or Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump over the weekend hinted that he was considering pardoning Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who has been living in Russia since he leaked information on vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.