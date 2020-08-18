https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/army-nuclear-missiles-denuclearization/2020/08/18/id/982805

The U.S. Army believes North Korea has 20-60 nuclear weapons, the capacity to create six new bombs each year and a stockpile of as much as 5,000 tons of 20 different chemical weapons.

The assessment, made in the Army’s report “North Korean Tactics” published in July, added it does not believe the Pyongyang government will ever surrender the weapons in order to maintain its survival, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

“North Korea sought nuclear weapons because its leaders thought the threat of a nuclear attack would prevent other countries from contemplating a regime change,” the report reads. “External powers intervened in Libya when the domestic revolts began in 2011. The Kim family does not want something similar to happen in North Korea.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi’s demise and “does not want something similar to happen in North Korea.”

Besides the estimates of as many as 60 nuclear devices, it noted some reports North Korea could obtain as many as 100 by the end of this year.

Negotiations between North Korea and the United States over the communist government’s nuclear weapons program have been at a standstill since February, when the second summit between American President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim broke down.

The Army also believes North Korea has stockpiled biological weapons.

“North Korea possibly has weaponized anthrax or smallpox that could be mounted on missiles for use,” the report said, according to defenseworld.net, adding 1 kg of anthrax could kill up to 50,000 people in the 10-million-strong South Korean capital, Seoul.

Moreover, the Army said North Korea maintains its Cyber Warfare Guidance Unit, known as Bureau 121, with more 6,000 hackers operating in countries such as Belarus, China, India, Malaysia, and Russia.

“North Korea can successfully conduct invasive computer warfare activities from the safety of its own territory,” the report said. “It has the distributed ability to reach targeted computers anywhere in the world, as long as they are connected to the Internet.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

