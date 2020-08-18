https://www.westernjournal.com/us-daily-covid-cases-death-numbers-tumble/

Coronavirus data from Monday showed that America is hitting low levels of new cases and deaths not seen in weeks.

Johns Hopkins recorded 35,112 new confirmed cases for Monday, the lowest since 40,804 cases were listed on June 29.

The Worldometers website noted that Sunday totaled 521 deaths in the U.S., the lowest death toll since 467 on Aug. 2.

Although the story of the coronavirus has been one of peaks and troughs, President Donald Trump noted Friday that cases are falling across much of the nation.

“Nearly 85 percent of jurisdictions all across our country are reporting a very steep decline in cases, and that’s despite the fact that we have the number-one testing program anywhere in the world,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“We’re up to almost 70 million tests, far beyond any other country. This week, cases nationwide have declined by 6 percent; the test positivity rate has fallen to just 6.5 percent, a 71 percent reduction from April and a 15 percent reduction from mid-July. That’s a big reduction. The hospitalization rate for the virus has been reduced by half since April,” he added.

The president also stressed the need for “commonsense mitigation” to keep the numbers falling, noting that even the experts have changed their advice over time.

“You know, when this whole thing started, Dr. Fauci, who I like and respect, said ‘don’t wear masks,’ OK? And so did Dr. Redfield. And then, all of a sudden, it was like everybody should wear masks. And that’s okay. People can change their mind,” Trump said, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“But wash your hands, good hygiene — all of those things — I think people are really doing it to a level that they’ve never done before,” Trump said.

“And when you look at the numbers, the way the numbers are coming out, I mean, it’s very impressive when you see what’s happening,” he went on.

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law, noted in a new interview that politics has distorted the administration’s achievement, seconding comments from trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“Some people have chosen to play politics with the pandemic. President Trump has opted not to politicize it and he’s done everything possible to try to figure how to help people get whatever care they need,” Kushner told CNBC on Friday.

“This is a global pandemic, it came from China into our country. It’s ravaged many countries throughout the world, and I think President Trump has dealt with it in a very responsible way,” he added.

Kushner noted that levels of hysteria emanating from various states have added to the federal burden by demanding resources that were not needed.

“You heard all these hysterical reports about doctors on the front lines not being able to get masks, not having enough ventilators, you had governors requesting a lot more ventilators than they needed, and again, every patient in America that needed a ventilator got a ventilator. President Trump distributed them properly,” he said.

Although U.S. numbers have shown a decline, cases are rising in some countries. In India, for example, 55,018 new cases were recorded on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins, while Peru reported 10,143 new cases.

