(CNBC) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Tuesday that he is suspending certain changes at the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election in order to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

DeJoy, whose sweeping cost-cutting measures at USPS have raised alarms about widespread mail delays that could impact the November vote, said in a statement that he is temporarily halting “some longstanding operational initiatives” that “predate my arrival at the Postal Service.”

He didn’t cite which specific initiatives he was suspending. He did, however, provide some assurances.

