A Virginia state senator is facing felony charges after an incident during a protest near a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia, officials said on Monday.

Democratic state Sen. Louise Lucas is being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000 during the June 10 incident, said Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene in a news conference.

On June 10, a Confederate monument was vandalized and broken apart by Black Lives Matter demonstrators. In the incident, a protester was seriously injured when a piece of the statue fell on him.

Police have since been compiling evidence, including video footage, from that demonstration.

The department also charged three NAACP representatives and a Portsmouth School Board member.

“What is important to note is that of all the incidents that occurred across our nation our incident was the only incident that resulted in a man being gravely injured,” Greene said, according to WAVY-TV.

“So it is my hope that my community truly understands that at no point did any member of the Portsmouth Police Department condone the felonious acts that occurred on June 10,” she continued.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam criticized the decision on Twitter.

The statues on the Confederate monument are covered in graffiti and beheaded after a protest in Portsmouth, Va., on June 10, 2020. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

A police tape marks off a fallen statue from the Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Va., on June 10, 2020. (Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

“It’s deeply troubling that on the verge of Virginia passing long-overdue police reform, the first Black woman to serve as our Senate Pro Tempore is suddenly facing highly unusual charges,” he wrote on Monday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia said that the charges against Lucas and several others should be dropped. The organization alleged that the charges are an overreach because they were not approved by a prosecutor’s office.

Lucas’s attorney, Don Scott, told WAVY-TV that she will fight the charges. Previously, Lucas told local media outlets that she did nothing wrong.

“Consequently they’re doing what they always do which is they weaponize the criminal justice system against black leadership and that’s what they’re doing this time we’re gonna fight it vehemently, we’re gonna fight it vigorously,” he alleged.

Lucas was described by WAVY-TV as a key power broker in Virginia’s state Senate, joining the chamber nearly 30 years ago. The charges were filed as lawmakers were set to vote and debate on criminal justice reforms in the state legislature.

But Greene, the police chief, said that “individuals conspired and organized to destroy the monument as well as summon hundreds of people to join in felonious acts,” Politico reported.

The acts “not only resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the monument, but also permanent injury to an individual,” she added.

The June 10 protest was part of civil unrest, riots, looting, and vandalism that occurred across numerous U.S. cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May.

