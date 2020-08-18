https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-anderson-cooper-calls-mypillow-ceo-mike-lindell-a-snake-oil-salesman

On Tuesday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper referred to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as a “snake oil salesman” for pushing a not-yet-proven therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 that could benefit him.

According to The Hill, Lindell has been pushing “oleandrin as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19.” Last week, Lindell joined the board for Phoenix Biotechnology, which manufactures Oleandrin. The drug is an extract from the plant Nerium oleander.

“You really are a snake oil salesman. I mean, you could be in the Old West standing on a box telling people to drink your amazing elixir that there’s no proof [of],” Cooper told Lindell in an interview.

Lindell shot back, claiming he gave the drug to family and friends and that it “saved their lives.”

“I do what Jesus has me do,” Lindell said. “I give the glory to God. I’m not money-driven.”

“You think Jesus wants you out here promoting remedies that … [have] never been tested?” Cooper asked.

“Why would I do this? Ask yourself why would I ruin my reputation if I didn’t believe in this product?” Lindell responded.

Anderson Cooper pointed out to Lindell that he does actually not have a good reputation, citing his poor grade with the Better Business Bureau. At the top of the page, the BBB states:

On October 23, 2019, the business entered into a Stipulated Final Judgement with the People of the State of California. The Stipulated Final Judgement settles allegations that the business used in their advertising claims that referenced scientific studies. Under terms of the Judgement, the business is permanently restrained from making any claims or advertisements that refer or mention a 2018 study claiming to be a scientific study, unless the claim or advertisement has been first shown and pre-approved under the terms of the 2016 Judgement. The business is also required to pay a civil penalty of $100,000.00. The Judgement should not be considered as an admission of guilt or finding of violation of the law. For more details go to this link.

Though Lindell claimed that Oleandrin had been tested, he did not provide details on the actual study. He did claim, however, that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has had the research since April.

>> @AndersonCooper to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: “You really are like a snake oil salesman.” pic.twitter.com/ENeSUfgc0J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2020

When asked about the drug on Monday, Trump told reporters, “We’ll look at it.”

“We’re looking at a lot of different things. I will say the FDA has been great. They are very close. We’re very close to a vaccine. Very close to a therapeutic. I have heard that name mentioned, we’ll find out,” the president said.

Mike Lindell sparked ire on social media this past April when he called upon Americans to turn to God and read their bibles during this time.

“God gave us grace on Nov. 8, 2016 to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God,” Lindell said during an address in the White House rose garden.

“I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles, and spend time with our families,” he continued. “Our president gave us so much hope where, just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up. It was amazing. With our great president, vice president, and this administration, the other great people in this country, and praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that is stronger and safer than ever.”

RELATED: MyPillow CEO Mike Lendell Torches Critics With South Park Meme

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

