The first night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC) ended with actor Billy Porter singing Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.”

While major cable news networks pulled away from the DNC after former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech, C-SPAN viewers and those watching online were introduced to a wild song performance by Porter.

In the performance, Billy Porter can be seen singing while waving his arms in the air and whipping the train on his floor-length vest as footage of Black Lives Matter rioters, the American flag, and kneelers for the National Anthem pan across the background.

Porter was just one many left-wing celebrities to grace Monday’s event. Emcee and leftist actress Eva Longoria jumpstered the convention by slamming President Trump, claiming with no evidence that the last four years “have left us as a nation diminished and divided.”

“We always hear that line about this being the most important election of our lifetime. But this year, it really is,” Longoria said. “The past few months have tested us all. We’ve lost more than 170,000 family members and friends to COVID. This tragedy is compounded by the loss of jobs and income.”

Elsewhere in the two-hour long political mishmash, Bruce Springsteen’s post-9/11 song “The Rising” played as a video montage showcased footage of various protesters taking to the streets.

