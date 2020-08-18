https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-dnc-panelist-the-future-we-all-want-the-destruction-of-colonization-white-supremacy-and-capitalism

On Monday, a Democratic National Convention panelist, speaking to the Youth Council of the Democratic National Committee, insisted that the “future we all want, that we’re all trying to build, really is about the destruction of colonization, white supremacy, and capitalism.”

Ashley McCray stated:

We understand that thus future that we all want, that we’re all trying to build, really is about the destruction of colonization, white supremacy, and capitalism. We must really move away from these systems and these frameworks if we really want to live in a future that does have a regenerative economy and does enable liberation and equity for our communities. This is definitely something that we all want to push for. And so our hope and our dream is that we do push forward Green New Deal. We do understand there is, the Green New Deal, the AOC-Markey policy that many of us have become accustomed to, but also realizing that on a state level, many different policies are being pushed forward that do relate to the Green New Deal, that are collectively moving forward into this regenerative economy and this regenerative future. And really, our position is that the Green New Deal and its policies, we’re moving toward this way anyway.

In March, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortz (D-NY) the darling of the Democratic party, stated, “The most important thing is the concentration of capital; it means that we seek and prioritize profit, the accumulation of money above all else and we seek it at any human and environmental cost. That is what that means. And to me, that ideology is not sustainable and cannot be redeemed … what we are reckoning with are the consequences of putting profit above everything else in society.”

Dan Henninger of The Wall Street Journal noted:

The danger in her remarks on capitalism is not so much that the Democratic Party is going to adopt Ocasio-Cortez’s version of socialism; it’s that, I think, a lot of the Democrats are intimidated by her large presence … she was the most popular person to appear down there at the South by Southwest Conference, and so they begin to sort of move in her direction. And while I don’t think we’ll get anyone like that running for the presidency —that’ll be sorted out in the Democratic primaries —the real danger is what would the next Democratic president do. And I think that in many ways you could regard her as sort of a stalking horse …

As Kevin Williamson wrote in 2019:

The unfinished business of the Democratic party is socialism. Don’t take my word for it — consult Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders gave a madcap speech in which he ridiculed past conservative critics, beginning with Herbert Hoover and Ronald Reagan, for characterizing the expansive welfare-state ambitions of the New Deal and the Great Society as movements toward socialism. And then he . . . characterized the expansive welfare-state ambitions of the New Deal and the Great Society as movements toward socialism. “This is the unfinished business of the Democratic party and the vision we must accomplish,” he said. “These are my values, and that is why I call myself a democratic socialist.”

