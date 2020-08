https://thehill.com/video/campaign/512552-watch-live-democratic-national-convention-day-2

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will continue Tuesday, with delegates holding the official roll-call vote to nominate Joe Biden for president.

Speakers will include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and former President Clinton as well as possible future first lady Jill Biden.

The multivenue event will begin at 9 p.m. EDT.

Watch live in the video above.

