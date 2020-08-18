https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/antifa

At a recent Change My Mind in Austin TX, Antifa tried to shut down conversations, and a misogynistic witch doctor harassed fans and said he would curse Steven. Check out “#BLM is A Terrorist Organization Part 2: Change My Mind.”

ANTIFA Gets in Crowder’s Face!! Gets Laughed Away… | Louder with Crowder

[embedded content]

