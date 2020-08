https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/18/watch-live-president-trump-campaigns-in-yuma-arizona-on-border-security/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will deliver a campaign speech on immigration and border security in Yuma, Arizona.

The speech will take place at the airport tarmac in Yuma as a small group of supporters will gather to cheer on the president during the event.

The event is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. MST

