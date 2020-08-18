https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/18/watch-president-trump-unleashes-the-most-brutal-ad-of-the-2020-election/

Get the popcorn, because this new ad from the Trump campaign lives up to the “brutal” description:

President Trump’s re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.https://t.co/9j7HKH2hcJ — Axios (@axios) August 18, 2020

Have a watch:

[embedded content]

Now, that’s going to leave a mark.

***

