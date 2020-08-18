https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cvs-west-virginia-opioid-walmart/2020/08/18/id/982793

The West Virginia Attorney General is suing Walmart and CVS for allegedly causing an opioid epidemic that ravaged the state.

Republican Patrick Morrisey said in two lawsuits that each company should repair the damage created by the epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the companies “reaped billions of dollars in revenues while causing immense harm to the State of West Virginia and its residents.”

“We must hold everyone accountable for the roles they played in the opioid epidemic and continue to push toward solutions that go after the root cause of the problem,” Morrisey said in a statement.

Opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies have been sued by more than 3,000 state and local governments, as well as Native American tribes for contributing to the epidemic.

West Virginia’s lawsuits do not hold CVS or Walmart accountable for selling opioids to patients. Rather, it said “such retail data offered Walmart and CVS unique knowledge and notice that their operations were meeting more than a legitimate market demand.”

In June, the state also filed lawsuits against Rite-Aid and Walgreens alleging similar claims.

Between 2006 and 2014, Walmart and CVS were among the top 10 opioid distributors in West Virginia.

A CVS spokesperson told The Hill the company denied doing anything wrong.

“We believe the State of West Virginia’s complaint against us is misguided,” the spokesman told The Hill. “Opioids are made and marketed by drug manufacturers, not pharmacies. We dispense opioid prescriptions written by a licensed physician for a legitimate medical need. We intend to defend the company against the allegations in the complaint.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

