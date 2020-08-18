https://nypost.com/2020/08/18/texas-pastor-at-dnc-jesus-would-tell-america-it-could-go-to-hell/

A Texas pastor speaking at the Democratic National Convention on Monday trashed Republican policies in America, including the southern border wall, and claimed Jesus would say that unless the country changes, “you may go to hell.”

The Rev. Freddie Haynes, speaking at a Black Caucus Faith Event at the DNC, encouraged Democrats with a “backbone” to recognize the teachings of Jesus Christ and warned that “a nation will be judged by how it treats the least” of its citizens.

“I was a stranger. And you had the nerve to build a wall, while at the same time you have in the harbor there in New York, the Statue of Liberty saying, ‘Give me your tired, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’” said Haynes, the pastor of the Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

“Jesus will say, ‘America, if you don’t get your act together, you may well go to hell.’ Why? Because inasmuch as you do it to the least of these my sisters and brothers, you also doing it unto me,” he said, referring to the words of Jesus to slam the policies adopted by the Trump administration.

Haynes, in his appearance along with other faith leaders, implored Democrats to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden and support policies to reform the police, protect the environment, provide health care and give workers a “living wage.”

