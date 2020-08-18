https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dont-great-reputation-sick-anderson-cooper-calls-trump-supporter-mike-lindell-snake-oil-salesman-grotesque-attack-video/

This is CNN.

Anderson Cooper invited Trump-supporting business owner Mike Lindell on his show last night and spent the entire segment attacking him.

Mike Lindell is the owner of My Pillow USA and a staunch Trump supporter.

Cooper attacked Lindell for promoting a drug Mike believes fights the China coronavirus.

Mike Lindell promotes oleandrin that has proven successful in a lab.

So Cooper attacked the idea.

Cooper said to Mike Lindell, “You’re not a scientist.”

Either is Anderson Cooper.

During the segment Cooper accused Mike Lindell of being a snake-oil salesman.

He then attacked Lindell for having a bad rating with the Better Business Bureau. This was after Mike Lindell came under attack by leftists who ruined his name online after he openly supported President Donald Trump.

Mike Lindell is not surprisingly a victim of Democrat dirty tricks. Anyone who sticks their head up gets their throat slit.

Mike Lindell was no wilting flower during the interview.

CNN should suspend Anderson Cooper immediately.

Anderson Cooper to My Pillow guy: “You have no medical background. You are not a scientist… You are now on the board and going to make money… How are you different than a snake oil salesman?”pic.twitter.com/dGL1zkun5L — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) August 18, 2020

