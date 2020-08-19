http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eRoNLIl9aG4/

Rio Grande Valley Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 360 pounds of methamphetamine during three failed drug smuggling attempts at South Texas border crossings. The seizures took nearly $8 million in drugs out of the hands of cartel-connected smugglers.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on August 15 observed a tractor-trailer approaching from Mexico for entry into the United States. The cargo manifest indicted the trailer to be hauling a load of fresh mango, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector CBP officials. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area.

During a search of the cargo area, officers found 48 packages of drugs. The officers tested the drugs and identified it as a shipment of methamphetamine. Officers report the drug shipment weighed 319.7 pounds and has an estimated value of $6,393,000.

A few hours later, officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge observed a commercial bus approaching for entry into the U.S. During a luggage inspection, officers found 10 packages of methamphetamine. The packages of methamphetamine weighed more than 23 pounds and have an estimated street value of $1,034.000, officials reported.

Officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge the following day observed the driver of a Jaguar approaching to enter the U.S. The officers searched the vehicle and found three packages of methamphetamine hidden with a Jaguar battery, officials stated. The officers determined the drugs weighed 15.3 pounds and have an estimated value of $306,000.

CBP officials seized the tractor-trailer and both vehicles used in the failed drug smuggling attempts. The drugs and suspected smugglers were turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and possible prosecution by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

As these three seizures and the continual drumbeat of recent area narcotics seizures illustrate, the hard narcotics threat at our ports of entry is quite evident and our frontline officers remain dedicated to uphold our border security mission,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas in a written statement.

In total, these CBP officers seized 358.46 pounds of methamphetamine during a two-day period. The drugs have an estimated value of $7,733,000.

Earlier that week, officers in the same area seized more than 250 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine in three failed smuggling attempts, Breitbart Texas reported. The seizures on August 12 and 13 were valued at approximately $2.9 million. This brings the total seizures in these three border crossing in the past week to approximately $10.6 million.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

