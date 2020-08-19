https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/community-center-nearly-burned-ground-portland-democrat-mayor-ted-wheeler-says-continues-support-demonstrations/

Portland has come under assault for over 70 nights from far left goons, Marxist thugs and domestic terrorists.

The downtown is trashed.

The buildings are all marked with graffiti.

Businesses are closed.

Last night was another riot.

.@PortlandPolice has declared the gathering near the Multnomah Building a riot after individuals vandalized, repeatedly smashed first floor windows with rocks and threw burning material into an office. https://t.co/PtByF6Gx6h — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) August 19, 2020

Trained antifa terrorists come out night after night with the goal of destroying the city.

The Democrat mayor sits back and allows it to happen.

Mayor Wheeler posted this response after thugs attempted to torch the Multnomah County Community Center.

He still supports the “demonstrations.”

The irony is not lost on me that the building that’s damaged is a center for community engagement, where people can access their local government, and a place that offers services and equipment that the people of Multnomah County need. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 19, 2020

The work that we are all being called to do is to make this community safer. This type of destruction makes the community less safe. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 19, 2020

Democrats have not once mentioned law and order this week at their convention.

