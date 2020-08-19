https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/community-center-nearly-burned-ground-portland-democrat-mayor-ted-wheeler-says-continues-support-demonstrations/

Portland has come under assault for over 70 nights from far left goons, Marxist thugs and domestic terrorists.

The downtown is trashed.
The buildings are all marked with graffiti.
Businesses are closed.

Last night was another riot.

TRENDING: Goodyear Bans Employees From Wearing ‘All Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter’ or MAGA Slogans, But Says Black Lives Matter is Allowed

Trained antifa terrorists come out night after night with the goal of destroying the city.
The Democrat mayor sits back and allows it to happen.

Mayor Wheeler posted this response after thugs attempted to torch the Multnomah County Community Center.
He still supports the “demonstrations.”

Democrats have not once mentioned law and order this week at their convention.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...