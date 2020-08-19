https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-rages-at-nbc-news-after-her-confusing-dnc2020-speech-seconding-the-nomination-bernie-sanders/

As we told you last night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confused many on Twitter during her 90-second speech seconding the nomination of Bernie Sanders as the party’s nominee:

No mention of Joe Biden in AOC’s brief speech to the Democratic convention as she seconds the nomination of one “Bernard Sanders.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 19, 2020

Basically, this is something that happens at most conventions but it was more high profile with all of the talk this week on AOC’s speaking time:

Per DNC aide, “anyone who has 300 delegates going into convention can put their name in for nomination.” Only Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders met that threshold. This is the roll call vote, ahead of which AOC spoke for Sanders. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 19, 2020

It was so confusing, in fact, it’s trending on Twitter this morning as one of the “Moments“:

To be clear, @AOC‘s speech was not an endorsement of Bernie Sanders in some ongoing contest with Biden, but rather part of standard practice at the #DemConvention. Any candidate that’s secured enough delegates is eligible to get “nominated” to the party’s ticket. — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 19, 2020

Even AOC, as we told you yesterday, admitted as such:

If you were confused, no worries! Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold. I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call. I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Now, fast forward a few hours and AOC is not RAGE tweeting at NBC News for this now-deleted tweet calling her out for not endorsing Biden in her speech:

Editor’s note and clarification (1/2): This tweet should have included more detail on the nominating process. We have deleted the tweet to prevent its further spread, but it can be seen here for the record. pic.twitter.com/txXo4CCMOt — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

And:

Editor’s note and clarification (2/2): Ocasio-Cortez was asked by the DNC to second Sanders’ nomination. The nomination is a procedural requirement of the convention. Ocasio-Cortez has previously endorsed Biden, & her speech was similar in length to other nominating speeches. — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

AOC did later endorse Biden in a tweet:

In a tweet after her speech, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez explained her nomination for Sen. Sanders at #DemConvention, and extended her “deepest congratulations” to Joe Biden. https://t.co/DIU4YYhQYV — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2020

Here it is:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden – I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November. Thank you @DemConvention for having me deliver Sen. Sanders’ roll call nomination speech. It’s been an absolute honor.#NotMeUs & #Biden2020 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dJN1FUQfix — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

But, man, was AOC PISSED at NBC News:

So @NBCNews how are you going to fix the incredible amount of damage and misinformation that you are now responsible for? Because a 1:15am tweet to slip under the radar after blowing up a totally false and divisive narrative across networks isn’t it. https://t.co/zf6Wqiotvv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

Oh, please:

You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet. It sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks. All to generate hate-clicks from a pre-recorded, routine procedural motion. https://t.co/crDlEymgMD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

She’s still going:

This is completely unacceptable, disappointing, and appalling. The DNC shared the procedural purpose of my remarks to media WELL in advance. @NBC knew what was going to happen & that it was routine. How does a headline that malicious & misleading happen w/ that prior knowledge? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

So, does she have a point?

Nah!

Fascist AOC is attacking the free press! — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 19, 2020

Welcome to reality, congresswoman:

Oh honey. Did the Big Bad Fake News machine hit you square in the ass? 😂 https://t.co/aHUJIbyQhu pic.twitter.com/ZOBNJPphJU — JustG 🥳 (@ReallyJustG) August 19, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

