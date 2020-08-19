https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/19/american-samoa-under-fire-for-using-uniformed-service-members-during-dnc2020-roll-call/

American Samoa is under fire after uniformed service members appeared in the territory’s taped video for the DNC Roll Call nominating Joe Biden as the party’s nominee on Tuesday:

This is a big no-no, of course:

The DNC says this was to “celebrate American Samoa’s legacy of military service”:

But many weren’t pleased with it:

“Really jarring”:

The DOD responded but didn’t really address it:

It was an “oversight,” they say:

***

