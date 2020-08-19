https://townhall.com/tipsheet/elliebufkin/2020/08/18/aoc-dnc-night-two-n2574604

To kick off the virtual nomination roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York reminded everyone that Sen. Bernie Sanders had not yet been officially eliminated. She also reminded America that she supports a far-left agenda rooted in Marxism.

Although Ocasio-Cortez has thrown her support behind the clear nominee Joe Biden more recently, her original choice for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders got one last hooray at the virtual convention.

Seconding the nomination of Sen. Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez gave a full-throated endorsement of every item on the socialist wish list embraced by the furthest left faction of the United States Congress and rioters across the country.

Not only did Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speak for more than 60 seconds, she seconded the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president of the United States.

She began by thanking the “people’s movement” that had rallied behind Sanders and more recently moved on to protest across the country, scream at cops, and loot Targets.

“In fidelity and gratitude to a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez began.

She went on to celebrate “a movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice colonization, misogyny, and homophobia, and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.”

The freshman congresswoman said that millions of people were hoping for “deep, systemic solutions” for mass evictions, unemployment, and health care. For that reason, she gleefully seconded the nomination of Sen. Sanders.

Sanders isn’t the nominee, and he likely never will be, but Ocasio-Cortez’s speech illuminates the canary in the coal mine that is the Democrat’s socialist wing of the party.

They don’t want to get along or reach out to centrist voters, they want “deep systemic solutions” that would change the fabric of the nation. And anyone who isn’t on board is the enemy.

The “Squad,” and their allies have been clear-eyed and unwavering in their support of Marxist ideology and rejection of anyone who challenges them. They don’t want equality for all, that want mediocrity for most while their chosen elite rise to the top.

Joe Biden was not the first, second, or third choice to win the White House in 2020, but his malleability and tendency to change policy stances on a whim make him an acceptable candidate and Trojan horse for what they want.

Ocasio-Cortez and her allies are young, and they’re not going anywhere. With her speech tonight, AOC has put her cards on the table for what to expect when the Joe Bidens are gone and her generation represents the Democratic Party.

