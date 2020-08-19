https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/asked-about-qanon-president-trump-tells-the-press-we-are-saving-the-world-from-a-radical-left-philosophy/

Vox’s Aaron Rupar is the guy you follow to get what are supposed to be the most embarrassing clips from President Trump’s press conferences, but press conferences are also where Trump gets to pull reporters’ chains, and he does it well. And he’s a funny guy, which those inflicted with TDS just don’t get. So when the media decided to ask the president about QAnon Wednesday, he said this:

“Is that supposed to be a bad thing?” Classic Trump.

Now back to our regular program, featuring Postal Service conspiracy theories from insane celebrities and Democratic presidential nominees.

