https://noqreport.com/2020/08/19/assassins-creed-racism-white-fragility-rebuttal-chapter-5/

In this installment of the White Fragility Rebuttal series, we cover the one of the foundational pieces of Robin DiAngelo’s worldview, a belief that human nature is basically good; therefore, being racist doesn’t make you a bad person (and by the way, you’re racist). However, in my own unique criticism, I also point out how the premise of the Assassin’s Creed video game series is the framework for her arguments about racism.

The premise of Assassin’s Creed is that there’s this machine that can use your DNA to take you back in time to relive the memories of your ancestors. The concept of ancestral memory is a great premise for a historical fiction video game series, but it is not a very realistic view of racism. This analogy points out that she views white people of carrying their slaveholding history with them and black people carrying their slave history with them. In Assassin’s Creed, this would be called the “bleeding effect.”

The problem is this isn’t true. Robin DiAngelo goes on to explains that interracial friendships cannot be free from racism the same way that marriage cannot be free from gender (which she maintains is a social construct). DiAngelo’s argument is a strawman that assumes the average person is a strict egalitarian, and the Christian, in theory is a complementarian. Complementarianism invalidates her equivocation of interracial friendships to marriage. The other problem is that she is using absolute language which is very easy to logically disprove. This concept of “Assassin’s Creed Racism” is one she will use throughout the rest of the book.

Operating Definitions

Modernism – the belief that man can achieve his own enlightenment

Postmodernism – the denial of absolute truth in favor of personal experience

Marxism – the social, political, and economic philosophy named after Karl Marx, which examines the effect of capitalism on labor, productivity, and economic development and argues for a worker revolution to overturn capitalism in favor of communism. (Investopedia)

Critical Theory – a social, economic, political philosophy that applies the bourgeoise vs proletariat dynamic in Marxism to every cultural dynamic. Synonymous: Cultural Marxism

Critical Race Theory – the application of Cultural Marxism as it relates to racial dynamics, disparities, whereby an oppressor vs victim relationship is created among racial or socially-constructed racial lines.

Intersectionality – the navigation of postmodernism where personal experience is given hierarchy depending on the lens of the individual. The more intersections of oppression, according to Critical Theory, an individual has, the clearer the more valuable their experience is.

Social Justice – the remedying of perceived oppressor versus victim dynamics according to Critical Theory

Standpoint Epistemology – the belief that a person is limited in their understanding of Scripture according to their Intersectionality

Patriots stepping up to save independent media from COVID-19 woes

We were on the verge of a disastrous end, but you guys have been stepping up big time. We’re almost there.

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for tens of millions of Americans. We’ve experienced the hardest economic downturn in history thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns and many are still trying to recover. We’re among them. Despite record-breaking surges in traffic, our revenue has fallen dramatically. It’s strange knowing that we’re working harder and getting the truth out to more people, yet revenue on the site plummeted.

We have called on our patriotic readers and podcast listeners to pitch in what they can to help. The outpouring of support has been tremendous and extremely humbling. As a conservative, I have a hard time “begging” for funds to keep our news outlet running, but COVID-19 lockdowns and subsequent reduction of revenues have made it necessary. Nevertheless, the last month has shown us that patriots appreciate pro-American news as a contrast to the anti-American mainstream media outlets spreading lies incessantly.

We asked for help and you guys have been delivering. We raised over $3200, enough to keep us going for the rest of August and part of September! I cannot stress how much of a blessing this has been for not only NOQ Report as an organization but also for my family. This isn’t a hobby; we operate NOQ Report and all of the podcasts associated with it as a more-than-full-time job. Every day we’re producing tons of content and spreading the truth that mainstream media refuses to report. Even when they do report it, they do so with a leftist slant while pretending to be unbiased. We do not use subterfuge. We are unabashedly conservative in our opinion but the news we report is factual. It all comes from a conservative, America First perspective, but we do not lie.

This isn’t about propaganda. If it were, we would be no better than the mainstream media outlets we abhor. Instead, we focus on the truth because we know that being honest gives us credibility. Besides, conservatives almost always have the truth on our side.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $8,300 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready to talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

