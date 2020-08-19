https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/awkward-kamala-harris-ends-speech-silence-starts-waving-women-screen-creepy-joe-comes-bows-wth/

This was weird.

Kamala Harris delivered her DNC virtual convention speech on Wednesay night from somewhere.

After she was done there was dead silence and then some women only on a screen appeared and she waved at them.

It did not look like they could see her because they did not react.

And then to make it super creepy Joe Biden walked on stage and bowed down to her but did not hug her.

These people are crazy.

[embedded content]