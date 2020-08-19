https://hannity.com/media-room/backlash-bill-clintons-dnc-appearance-sparks-metoo-fallout-questions-over-epstein-photos/
UPDATE: Photo Obtained Of Epstein Victim Massaging Bill Clinton on Africa Trip
posted by Hannity Staff – 17 hours ago
As night two kicks off for the Democratic National Convention, the most famous Dem of them all will speak: Bill Clinton. The Clintons seem to be the cats of politics, and their nine lives, or rather scandals they pulled away from scot-free, have not been used up yet. Bill Clinton has profusely denied close relations with child-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein despite plane logs and a witness account of having seen Clinton on the island. There have even been rumors that Clinton was engaged in a long affair with Epstein’s vile sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped him find and prey on young women.
.@ScottJenningsKY: How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled…when he’s been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years.
.@JenGranholm: How far back are we going to go relitigate this? This has already been asked and answered decades ago. pic.twitter.com/01mhdHUnqq
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 19, 2020
DailyMail.co.uk exclusively obtained never-before-seen photographs of Bill Clinton while he “grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Jeffrey Epstein victim.” This is who will be endorsing the Democrats’ nominee for President tonight, Joe Biden. Epstein’s private jet used to charter dozens of under-age women around the world, dubbed the “Lolita Express” carried the former President Clinton many times.
On one particular trip, the bombshell photos took place. “Clinton sits comfortably and laughs as Chauntae Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist who acted as Epstein’s personal masseuse rubs her hands into his shoulders to get out the kinks in his neck” reports the Daily Mail. The published photo’s caption reads: “Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s notorious private jet while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002. After Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?”
Davies massage took place while the group was refueling at a small airport in Portugal on their way to Africa, from New York. The Daily Mail writes that “Davies, who has claimed she was raped by Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell, said Clinton was a ‘complete gentleman’ on the trip as she described how the encounter occurred.”
Apparently, there was a kind of role-playing as Davies was invited on the trip only one week before the departure but when she arrived to the airfield, she was instructed to wear a uniform and “acted as an air stewardess on the flight and described being shocked when Clinton boarded the plane, saying he was ‘charming and sweet.”
Maxwell suggested Davis give the former president the massage. Maxwell is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges. In a statement released by Clinton’s office once Epstein’s vitriol became public knowledge, he denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes and said he had only taken four trips total from 2002 and 2003. However, “flight logs showed he had taken a total of at least 26 individual flights in the course of those years,” reports Daily Mail.
DEVELOPING: Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guards Taken into Custody, Accused of ‘Falsifying Records’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.19
Two prison guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell were taken into custody Tuesday and may be charged with falsifying records and other violations surrounding his death.
“The guards, identified as Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, have been charged with making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the New York facility where Epstein was found dead on Aug. 10, prosecutors announced,” reports Fox News.
“As alleged, the defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement. “Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction.”
“As a result of those false statements,” prosecutors say, “the MCC believed prisoners in the SHU were being regularly monitored when, in fact, as a result of the defendants’ conduct, no correctional officer conducted any count or round of the SHU from approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 9 until approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10, at which time, Noel and Thomas discovered the body of MCC inmate Jeffrey Epstein, who had committed suicide overnight while unobserved.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
