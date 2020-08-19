https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/19/bake-the-cake-lesbian-bakers-refuse-to-put-anti-lgbt-message-on-a-cake/

When we last checked in with Jack Phillips of the Masterpiece Cakeshop in June of 2019, Phillips was facing a third discrimination lawsuit. You probably remember that Phillips is the Christian baker in Colorado who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding and opened himself up to years of legal entanglements.

We believe it was Steven Crowder who decided to test a theory by approaching a handful of Muslim bakeries and asking them to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. A member of the group Church Militant is way behind the times, but he decided recently to put in an order at a lesbian-owned bakery for a cake with the message, “Homosexual acts are gravely evil. (Catholic Catechism 2357).” The owners baked a cake, but it just had a rainbow on it. The man who ordered it never showed up to pick it up, so it eventually went in the trash.

We’re not expecting the bakery to be hit with lawsuits for some reason.

Exactly.

Conservatives seem just fine with her refusing to fulfill the order. And it looks like we missed a lawsuit in our coverage of Masterpiece Cakeshop. This is from April, though it appears to be the same activist lawyer at work:

