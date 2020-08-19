https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/19/barr-announces-operation-legend-arrests/
RUSH: “More than 200 charged with federal crimes, 1,000 arrested in Operation Legend,” according to the attorney general, William Barr, who just made the announcement earlier today. “At least 207 people have been charged with a federal crime, and more than 1,000 arrests have been made in major metropolitan cities since the Department of Justice launched Operation Legend in July.
“Nearly 400 firearms have been seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Barr launched Operation Legend on July 8 as ‘a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime,’ the DOJ said in a release.”
It was first launched in Kansas City. Then they expanded to Chicago, then Albuquerque on July 22nd. Next Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee on July 29th, St. Louis, and Memphis on August 6th and Indianapolis on August 14th. So more than 200 charged, 1,000 arrested. The question is, will any of these charges stick? This is rabble-rouser kind of crime. This is not the Portland stuff. This is not Seattle and all that.
This is an entirely different operation in a lot of different cities. The arrests had better stick. You know, prosecutors like Kamala Harris have been letting the people out of jail, not charged, in pure political moves.