https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/19/learn-it-now-everything-is-political/
RUSH: Here’s Taylor Ridge, Illinois. Here is Colby, and it’s great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. I’m praying for you and hope you’re feeling well.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: So I’m 17 years old, and it’s my senior year in high school. And our school is actually supposed to start today, but the day before everything got delayed with COVID, people saying they have it, everyone’s self-isolating. Do you think left-leaning teachers, schools, and unions are purposely delaying schools so the kids can’t get to school?
RUSH: Well, in the case of teachers unions, I don’t think it’s a matter do I think. I think they are. I think they’re being pretty vocal about the fact that they don’t want to go back because of the risk. And they’re demanding all kinds of I think new benefits or things.
Colby, you’re 17 years old. And I don’t want to shock you, but I think all of this, pretty much any effort to delay the reopening of the country, reopening of the schools, getting the economy going, everything is political in nature. There’s a political explanation for every question that you will have. It’s a sad thing. It’s a sad reality because politics has the ability to corrupt. And that’s one of the dangers we face.
So the short answer to your question is that, yeah, I think a lot of people are trying to delay this to harm the Trump reelection effort. They’re trying to delay it because they might be scared. They’re trying to delay it because they’re just general malcontents and so forth. Yeah. I’m glad you called. I appreciate it.