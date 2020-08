https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/18/benchwarmers-for-biden/

ven as he was leaving office, Vice President Joe Biden and his cohorts carved out their own fiefdom within the empire of liberal philanthropy and academia. They await the time when they will be able to use the trappings of public office to spread largesse and grease palms once again. As the presumptive nominee struggles […]

The post Benchwarmers for Biden appeared first on American Greatness.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook