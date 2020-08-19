https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/19/beto-orourke-blasts-texas-gov-greg-abbott-for-absolute-failure-of-leadership-on-covid/

Yesterday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about his proposed plan to freeze current property tax rates for cities who take actions to “defund police”:

But failed Democratic senatorial and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke thinks he knows what Abbott’s really up to:

Did New York follow the science, Beto? Did New Jersey? Because if that’s the case, “the science” led them right off the cliff.

Beto may think he has Abbott dead to rights, but it’s Beto who looks worse here.

If Beto’s gonna go after politicians for botching it with COVID, fine. But maybe he should start with the one with the highest body count and work his way back.

Something tells us you’re right.

