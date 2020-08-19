https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/19/beto-orourke-blasts-texas-gov-greg-abbott-for-absolute-failure-of-leadership-on-covid/

Yesterday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about his proposed plan to freeze current property tax rates for cities who take actions to “defund police”:

Under my plan any city that defunds police will have their property tax revenue capped at current levels. Cities can’t cut law enforcement & then turn around and increase taxes on the residents they just endangered. More announcements soon.#txlegehttps://t.co/jSMj2i7QTy — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 18, 2020

But failed Democratic senatorial and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke thinks he knows what Abbott’s really up to:

Abbott is responsible for the fact that more than 10,000 TEXANS HAVE DIED from a virus whose spread was preventable if he’d only followed the science. No wonder he’s trying to change the subject. Absolute failure of leadership. https://t.co/4EXwqgWKws — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2020

Did New York follow the science, Beto? Did New Jersey? Because if that’s the case, “the science” led them right off the cliff.

Beto may think he has Abbott dead to rights, but it’s Beto who looks worse here.

No amount of deaths is acceptable, but the truth is so much of this virus is completely unpredictable and uncontrollable. Ignorant bureaucrats think it can pass laws to “defeat” the virus, just like they think “gun free zones” stop shootings. It’s arrogant and stupid. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 19, 2020

The only gov, from my estimation, who truly deserves widespread condemnation is Gov. Cuomo for releasing COVID-19 patients into nursing homes patients & then trying to cover up slaughter that occurred. But not, according to @BetoORourke & the media, that was a massive success — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 19, 2020

If Beto’s gonna go after politicians for botching it with COVID, fine. But maybe he should start with the one with the highest body count and work his way back.

I don’t think that Beto guy is a very good person. I really don’t. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) August 19, 2020

Something tells us you’re right.

