The Biden campaign went into damage control after noted anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, a New York born Muslim who is Palestinian-American, spoke on a Democrat National Convention panel Tuesday. The panel was titled Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly. The Biden campaign disavowed Sarsour and claimed to not have control of the panel even though it was streamed with the official logo of the convention and labeled a DNC meeting.

A video clip posted by the RNC shows Sarsour claiming the Democrat Party is “absolutely our party”:

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour while speaking during the virtual Democratic National Convention: the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party”https://t.co/2H463qmizM pic.twitter.com/pv6bdYanbi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted a statement from Biden campaign rapid response director (aka DNC convention dumpster fireman) Andrew Bates, “Biden campaign spokesman @AndrewBatesNC says regarding Sarsour being on this call: “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform….“… She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.” A Dem official says this was a meeting of Muslim delegates to the convention room and not run by the DNC or the Biden campaign…3/ Bates points to this in DNC platform: “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.”

Biden campaign spokesman @AndrewBatesNC says regarding Sarsour being on this call: “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform…. https://t.co/GR4ATJTf0p — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

3/ Bates points to this in DNC platform: “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 19, 2020

Late Tuesday night Sarsour tweeted at Bates, “[email protected], just came here to remind you that you need a coalition to defeat Donald Trump and that Muslim Americans are an important voter bloc in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania & I know a little something about how to organize them.”

.@AndrewBatesNC, just came here to remind you that you need a coalition to defeat Donald Trump and that Muslim Americans are an important voter bloc in key states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania & I know a little something about how to organize them. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 19, 2020

In response to a poster criticizing Tapper, who is Jewish, for tweeting out the Biden campaign’s condemnation of her, Sarsour said, “Jake Tapper lives for these moments”

This is so…slimy. Joe Biden can warmly eulogize KKK members, but has no shortage of condemnations for a Palestinian woman who dares exist in his proximity. Duplicitous, behind the times, and just fucking rude. https://t.co/THGvUdxRrs — intentionally left-wing (@telushk) August 19, 2020

Jake Tapper lives for these moments. 😂 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 19, 2020

Sarsour also tweeted her approval of a meme that quotes her saying she supports Biden “…so we can mobilize our movements to hold him accountable and push him to do and be better. We can’t do that with Trump.”

You got some talented folks ova there! — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 19, 2020

