Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday night confused some viewers of his nomination acceptance speech who took to Twitter to express confusion about a line toward the end of address.

“There’s never been anything we’ve been able to accomplish when we’ve done it together,” Biden said during his address at the Democratic National Convention.

According to the official transcript that the Democratic National Committee sent out after his speech concluded, Biden was supposed to say, “And there has never been anything we’ve been unable to accomplish when we’ve done it together.”

