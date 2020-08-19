http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mk-i046IQkc/

Pop star Billie Eilish proclaimed on Wednesday at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) that President Donald Trump “is destroying our country and everything we care about,” adding, “we all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it.”

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” said the 18-year-old singer. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them.”

“Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality, and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake,” added Eilish. “Someone who’s building a team that shares our values.”

“It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” affirmed the All the Good Girls Go to Hell singer. “Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out.”

Eilish went on to suggest that people’s lives are at stake if they do not vote for Joe Biden.

“We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do,” she insisted. “The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

The singer then proceeded to sing one of her songs entitled My Future.

“Can’t you hear me? I’m not coming home. Do you understand? I’ve changed my plans,” sang Eilish. “Because I, I’m in love with my future. Can’t wait to meet her, and I, I’m in love, but not with anybody else. Just wanna get to know myself.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

